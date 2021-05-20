ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MODV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday.
Shares of MODV stock opened at $150.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. ModivCare has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $184.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.
About ModivCare
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.
