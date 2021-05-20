ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MODV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of MODV stock opened at $150.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. ModivCare has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $184.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ModivCare will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

