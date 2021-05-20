Mizuho Trims Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Target Price to $165.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $176.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $138.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.76. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $450,740.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,228 shares of company stock worth $58,615,037.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,944,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,433 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,849,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

