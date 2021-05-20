Mizuho Increases Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $90.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.78.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of -83.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average of $59.10.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 99.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

