Mizuho Cuts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $590.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $610.00 to $590.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $605.55.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $459.76 on Monday. ServiceNow has a one year low of $352.07 and a one year high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $525.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.24, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,148,846. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.