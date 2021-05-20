Mizuho Boosts Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target to $99.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $90.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on XEC. Raymond James raised Cimarex Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.29.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $71.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.22%.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,412,000 after buying an additional 197,678 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,916,000 after buying an additional 207,772 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,474,000 after purchasing an additional 119,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.