Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,004 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $29,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2,511.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 85,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $147.57 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The company has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -819.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Several research firms recently commented on FIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

