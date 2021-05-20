Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 70,725 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,725 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $31,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,917,000 after buying an additional 841,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after purchasing an additional 506,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $160.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $88.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.