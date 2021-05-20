Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,479 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $25,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in CME Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,031,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 42.8% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 609,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,566,000 after purchasing an additional 182,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at $15,011,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $5,624,810 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $211.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.66. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $218.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CME. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.20.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.