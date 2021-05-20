Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,504 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $23,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Clorox by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after buying an additional 35,542 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in The Clorox by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $180.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.06.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.