Mitchell Services Limited (ASX:MSV) Insider Purchases A$99,900.00 in Stock

Mitchell Services Limited (ASX:MSV) insider Nathan Mitchell bought 270,000 shares of Mitchell Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.37 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,900.00 ($71,357.14).

Nathan Mitchell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Nathan Mitchell bought 465,000 shares of Mitchell Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$193,905.00 ($138,503.57).

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.87.

Mitchell Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and mine site drilling services to the exploration, mining, and energy industries, primarily in Australia. It offers coal exploration, mineral exploration, mine services, large diameter, coal seam gas, directional drilling services, coal mine gas drainage, and wireline services.

