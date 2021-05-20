Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $324.64 or 0.00818159 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $34.23 million and $692,282.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00071106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.16 or 0.00388520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00220242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004304 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.40 or 0.00976312 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00034249 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 105,434 coins. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

