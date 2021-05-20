MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports.

MINISO Group stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,455. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62. MINISO Group has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $35.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MINISO Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 430.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

