Mike Wells Sells 132,234 Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mike Wells sold 132,234 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60), for a total transaction of £1,983,510 ($2,591,468.51).

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,476 ($19.28) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £38.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,538.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,393.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,608.80 ($21.02).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

