Mike Brooks Sells 13,326 Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Stock

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Chairman Mike Brooks sold 13,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $745,056.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,858,852.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mike Brooks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Mike Brooks sold 2,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $128,000.00.

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $53.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.61 million, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.61. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average of $40.53.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

