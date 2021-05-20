Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $155.67 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $108.06 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $761,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,671 shares of company stock worth $3,850,740 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,108 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,891,000 after acquiring an additional 934,847 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,535.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,801,000 after acquiring an additional 931,672 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 358,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

