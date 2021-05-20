Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Cut by MU Investments Co. Ltd.

MU Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,090 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.3% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $2,540,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $1,726,000. First Command Bank increased its position in Microsoft by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 18,435 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,177 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $243.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.84. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $176.60 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.93.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

