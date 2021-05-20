Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.850-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.55.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,270. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.38 and its 200 day moving average is $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,994 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

