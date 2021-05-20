MIB Coin (MIB) Market Cap Reaches $901,393.77

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 20th. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a market cap of $901,393.77 and approximately $3,435.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00038167 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00040767 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000049 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 412,617,858 coins and its circulating supply is 135,315,930 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

