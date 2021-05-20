MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGEE. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

MGEE stock opened at $74.74 on Wednesday. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $59.70 and a 1-year high of $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.82.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 58,107 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after buying an additional 62,959 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MGE Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in MGE Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

