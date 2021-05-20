MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.30.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.65.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 261,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 27,840 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 451.5% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,102,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 902,954 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 11,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MFA Financial (MFA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.