Metal (MTL) Reaches Market Cap of $159.87 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Metal has a market cap of $159.87 million and approximately $29.47 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metal has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Metal coin can currently be purchased for about $2.44 or 0.00006161 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00123000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00076609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00018500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.96 or 0.01185301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00057667 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

