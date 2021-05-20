Meritor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,311 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 782% compared to the typical volume of 262 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

MTOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of MTOR opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Meritor has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.19.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meritor will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.