Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. First United Bank Trust raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $79.36 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.