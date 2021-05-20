Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $42.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.10. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.69.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Susan Dehner Kucer purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,200. 43.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,886,000 after purchasing an additional 98,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,874 shares during the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

