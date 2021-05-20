MenaPay Trading Down 7.9% This Week (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 20th. One MenaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MenaPay has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.72 million and $926.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00077122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00018523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $478.17 or 0.01201589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00058132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,898.10 or 0.09795577 BTC.

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

