Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.05

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.05 and traded as high as C$13.51. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$13.51, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Melcor Developments from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 25.08, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$443.02 million and a PE ratio of 39.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.09.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$80.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.4600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, REIT, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

