Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 150,327 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 89.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,327 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.48% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $146.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.90. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $105.38 and a 52-week high of $193.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

