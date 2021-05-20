Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases Shares of 19,756 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 19,756 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 59,296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 12,321 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $794,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $1,233,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.41.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,631 shares of company stock worth $9,468,503. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $167.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.81 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

