Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 24,017 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,017 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.06% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 223,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 134,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 36,934 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 139.0% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 175,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 102,205 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 286,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 37,046 shares during the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TEVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA opened at $10.56 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.