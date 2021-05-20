Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,418 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMA Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $684,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $2,517,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 566,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,340,000 after buying an additional 17,685 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $149.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.40 and its 200 day moving average is $155.15. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $125.18 and a 52-week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

