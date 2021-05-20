Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 263,524 Shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) by 2,064.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,524 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Gamida Cell were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,052,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,746 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,548,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 914,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 4,508.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 429,860 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,184,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the 1st quarter valued at $2,447,000.

Shares of GMDA stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Analysts forecast that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GMDA. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gamida Cell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

