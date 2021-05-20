MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives $22.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MD shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in MEDNAX by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in MEDNAX by 357.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 52,072 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 23,822 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDNAX stock opened at $31.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

