MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) PT Lowered to C$0.75

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$2.00 to C$1.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MediPharm Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.13.

TSE:LABS opened at C$0.41 on Tuesday. MediPharm Labs has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$104.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

