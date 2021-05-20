MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MEDIF. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of MediPharm Labs from $1.75 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MediPharm Labs in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.25.

MEDIF opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. MediPharm Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

