MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MAX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of MAX opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $37,564,150.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,224.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $272,263.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,765,906 shares of company stock valued at $125,937,748.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,989,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,307,000.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

