Mdex (MDX) Price Down 27.8% Over Last Week

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00005131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a total market cap of $379.98 million and approximately $88.31 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00068993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.53 or 0.00417239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.72 or 0.00218853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00034514 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $375.95 or 0.00971109 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,305,710 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

