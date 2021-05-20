MD Financial Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 33,525 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $84.94. 35,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,181. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $90.59. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.