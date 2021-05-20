MD Financial Management Inc. Purchases 472,130 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,598,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.9% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MD Financial Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $133,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Solitude Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,896. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $99.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

