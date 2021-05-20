MD Financial Management Inc. Makes New $3.26 Million Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,761 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $339,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,127 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,526,932 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $431,764,000 after purchasing an additional 771,351 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.9% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,593,980 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $124,522,000 after purchasing an additional 650,260 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,895 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $183,480,000 after purchasing an additional 527,641 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $71.59. 31,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,344,677. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.78. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

