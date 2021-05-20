MD Financial Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,141,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,578 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares Silver Trust worth $21,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 64,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43,812 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 119,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.87. 1,139,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,802,883. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

