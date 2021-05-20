MD Financial Management Inc. Acquires 46,440 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.9% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $65,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,190,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,447,000 after buying an additional 1,416,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,821.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,171,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,823,000 after buying an additional 7,891,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,509,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,049,000 after buying an additional 315,665 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,360,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,856,000 after buying an additional 426,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,359,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,745,000 after buying an additional 171,351 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VMBS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.41. 2,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,717. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.83. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $54.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.