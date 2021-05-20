Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.

MMX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Monday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Maverix Metals to a “buy” rating and set a C$8.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maverix Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.35.

Shares of TSE MMX traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.07. 121,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,992. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 11.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.77. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of C$5.31 and a 1-year high of C$7.78. The firm has a market cap of C$998.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$16.57 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

