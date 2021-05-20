Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) PT Raised to C$8.00 at National Bankshares

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Maverix Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity set a C$8.00 target price on Maverix Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.15.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.76. 110,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,566. The stock has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.76. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.26 and a 12 month high of C$5.82.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

