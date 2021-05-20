Matthews International Capital Management LLC Makes New $477,000 Investment in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 101,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 138,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,367,232. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.0036 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

