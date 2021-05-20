Matthews International Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC reduced its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,400 shares during the quarter. KE accounts for about 0.7% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $17,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,123,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,175,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,907,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,237,000 after acquiring an additional 592,683 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in KE during the 4th quarter valued at $5,248,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in KE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. 86 Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.96.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.74. 320,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,489,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.07. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. KE’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

