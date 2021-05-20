Matthews International Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 322,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,364,000. Daqo New Energy comprises about 1.0% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of Daqo New Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 51.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 37.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth $877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

DQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Daqo New Energy from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.50. 21,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,241. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $130.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average is $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 73.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. Research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

