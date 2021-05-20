Matrix Trust Co Sells 10,009 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Matrix Trust Co cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 683,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 9.7% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $35,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,684,875. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.98 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.54.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

