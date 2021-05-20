MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MCFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $604.32 million, a PE ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 2.26.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 19.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,356,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,063,000 after purchasing an additional 217,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,543,000 after purchasing an additional 85,984 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,622,000 after purchasing an additional 121,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1,288.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 265,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.