Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Boosted by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.65.

NYSE:MA opened at $360.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $357.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

