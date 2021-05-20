Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $0.95. Masimo posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,231,987,000 after buying an additional 418,292 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,382,000 after purchasing an additional 157,425 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,221,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Masimo by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 927,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,012,000 after acquiring an additional 109,026 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Masimo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,373,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $213.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.70. Masimo has a 12-month low of $203.81 and a 12-month high of $284.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

